Leonardo DiCaprio In Talks To Star In Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to star in Nightmare Alley, the Gullermo del Toro-directed thriller for Fox Searchlight. Del Toro wrote the script with Kim Morgan and he’s producing with J. Miles Dale. It is set up to go in the fall, as del Toro’s first film since winning Best Picture for The Shape Of Water.

The film is being financed by Guillermo Del Toro and J. Miles Dale with TSG Entertainment, with Fox Searchlight acquiring worldwide distribution rights to the film that is based on the 1947 film about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money. It’s based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham.

DiCaprio next stars in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino film for Sony. This is expected to be his next film, though he also is getting close on the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon for Imperative Entertainment.

LBI reps DiCaprio. Guillermo del Toro is repped by Gary Ungar of Exile Entertainment and WME.