Lena Waithe Comedy ‘Twenties’ Gets Series Order At BET

On the heels of the second season pickup of Lena Waithe’s critically-acclaimed Boomerang reboot, BET has ordered Twenties, a single-camera comedy series from the Emmy-winning creator/writer/actor.

Created and written by Waithe when she was in her early 20s, the eight-episode half-hour series follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking ‘ish’ and chasing their dreams. Twenties is a scripted show about friendship, finding love, and messing everything up along the way.

Waithe executive produces with Susan Fales-Hill, who will co-showrun with Waithe. Rishi Rijani and Andrew Coles also executive produce.

“BET Networks is thrilled to partner once again with the creative visionary Lena Waithe on both Boomerang and Twenties as she is without a doubt a leading relevant voice of our generation and a disruptor in her own right,” said Connie Orlando, head of Programming, BET Networks. “BET is committed to the elevation of inclusive and authentic storytelling that viewers continue to expect from the brand.”

“Twenties has been a project I’ve been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. I think a lot of people were interested, but didn’t see the vision. I’m so grateful Scott Mills and Connie Orlando did. I couldn’t be more excited to deepen my relationship with BET. I know audiences have been waiting a long time for this one,” said Waithe.

“I’m deeply grateful to Lena Waithe for dragging me out of the crypt to run her groundbreaking series about women of color who are as intelligent as they are funny, as ambitious and driven as they are confused,” said Fales-Hill. “It is exhilarating to be back in television, at BET at a moment of unprecedented multicultural inclusion in the entertainment industry.”

In addition to serving as showrunner of Boomerang, Waithe is the creator and executive producer of drama series The Chi, which is now in its second season on Showtime. Her upcoming projects include Queen & Slim which she wrote, starring Daniel Kaluuya and directed by Melina Matsoukas. She also has Them, a horror anthology series for Amazon and HBO’s Untitled Kid Fury Project, both of which she will produce.

Fales-Hill began her career as a writer’s apprentice/warm up person on The Cosby Show. At 28, she was named head writer/co-executive producer of its spin-off, A Different World. She co-created Showtime’s first scripted series, Linc’s with Tim Reid, a dramedy starring Pam Grier and George Stanford Brown. Fales-Hill is the author of two novels, and an acclaimed memoir about her mother the late actress/singer/dancer Josephine Premice, Always Wear Joy which was nominated for an Image Award.