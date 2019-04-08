EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its NYC upfront this week, Discovery has handed a six-episode order to Legends of the Wild (working title), a docuseries that will follow two wilderness experts as they investigate, document and try to solve mysteries of the natural world.

With startling reports about strange animal attacks against humans, new apex predators changing the natural order and sightings of mysterious creatures that nobody can explain, the series will feature two childhood buddies who aren’t afraid of dangerous situations: Damian Duffy, a former Australian Army paratrooper and certified wilderness guide, and Matt Hoffman, a professional wildlife photographer and storm chaser.

Legends of the Wild will follow the pair as they delve into mysteries ranging from unexplained sea creatures spotted in the icy waters of Alaska to brutal deadly attacks by an airborne predator in Papua New Guinea. Duffy and Hoffman will set off into the wild each week to find and document the answers. Then they have to make it out alive.

The series is produced by Hit+Run, whose Rob Shaftel executive produces alongside Discovery’s John Slaughter. Noah Korn and David Story serving as co-executive producers, with Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

