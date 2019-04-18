Legendary Developing Stephen King Short Story ‘Rest Stop’ As A Feature

Here comes another Stephen King adaptation! Legendary has attached Her Smell helmer Alex Ross Perry to write and direct a film adaptation of Rest Stop, based on King’s short story, which was first published in the December 2003 issue of Esquire Magazine. Craig Flores (300, 300: Rise of an Empire) is producing through his Bread & Circuses label, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Described as a propulsive cat and mouse thriller, the plot follows the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop.

King’s short picked up the National Magazine Award for Fiction in 2004 and was later included in his 2008 collection Just After Sunset.

King properties are omnipresent as of late with the recent release of Paramount’s Pet Semetary, Hulu’s Castle Rock series, WB’s blockbuster IT remake along with a number of projects that are in development. Up next this year are It: Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. King is repped by Paradigm and Gang, Tyre.

Perry’s Her Smell, starring Elizabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, and Dan Stevens, premiered at TIFF last year and opened in theaters on April 12. He also wrote the screenplay for Disney’s Christopher Robin film with Ewan McGregor. Perry is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.