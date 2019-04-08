Hallmark Channel has rounded out cast, firmed up titles and loglines and set premiere dates for its Countdown To Summer movie programming event.

Announced at TCA in February, the channel will premiere A Paris Romance, starring Jen Lilley (Days Of Our Lives) and Dan Jeannotte (The Bold Type, Reign) on Saturday, May 4; Feels Like Home (working title) starring Jonna Walsh (The Fosters, Baby Daddy) and Nathan Parsons (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals) on Saturday, May 11; Sailing Into Love (fka Four Summer Weddings), starring Leah Renee (Grimm, Satisfaction) and Chris McNally (When Calls The Heart, Altered Carbon) on May 18; and Love in the Sun, starring Emeraude Toubia (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), Tom Maden (Scream: The TV Series, Famous In Love) and Shawn Christian (Days Of Our Lives, Famous In Love) on May 25.

“We strive to provide our fans with a viewing experience that immerses them in the sights, sounds and feelings of the seasons that is only available on our network,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “Viewers have enthusiastically embraced our seasonal event strategy so we’re thrilled to expand on these offerings with the addition of ‘Countdown to Summer’ to the schedule.”

Complete details of the four movies follow below.

A Paris Romance

Premieres: Saturday, May 4 at 8 PM

Stars: Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte

Logline: Isabella is the ambitious new owner of her family’s Oregon winery whose dream of becoming world-renowned takes a big step forward when she enters a prestigious wine competition in Paris. Upon arrival, Isabella meets her biggest competitor, Jacques, from one of the world’s foremost winemaking families. Impressed by Isabella and her expertise in wine, a budding romance develops between them. However, as the results as the competition are announced, Isabella believes Jacques badmouthed her wine. Hurt, she returns home. When Jacques discovers what upset her, he seeks to win her back, even if it means leaving behind his beloved winery.

Feels Like Home (wt)

Premieres: Saturday, May 11 at 8 PM

Stars: Jonna Walsh, Nathan Parsons

Logline: Host of a New England web series, Abby is set to launch her own line of home products. All she needs is a few more authentically northeastern webisodes and the deal is done. But Abby’s roots are actually in Texas, and now she must return to her dad’s ranch to help him. Surprised to find her former boyfriend Ryan is the ranch manager, Abby is soon swept up in their old chemistry. Torn between her Texas roots and her New England aspirations, Abby must decide where she belongs – with work in the northeast, or deep in the heart of Texas.

Sailing Into Love (fka Four Summer Weddings)

Premieres: Saturday, May 18 at 8 PM

Stars: Leah Renee, Chris McNally

Logline: Biology teacher Claire is busy juggling her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her most favorite place in the world, Blue Island. Claire learns that the sailboat used to ferry to her students has been sold to a former Navy man, Captain Tom, with the stipulation that he continues to sail the class to the island. Claire’s life gets complicated when she learns her former boyfriend Jason works for the developer intent on building a resort on Blue Island.

Love in the Sun

Premieres: Saturday, May 25 at 8 PM

Stars: Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden, Shawn Christian

Logline: When successful dating app creator Alana hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown in Florida to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame, Kai, and finds herself falling in love with the fun and adventurous lifestyle tied to her community. As Alana and Kai work together to help her dad restore his declining property, Alana finds herself conflicted as to whether or not her current way of living makes her happier than the home and community that she always knew and loved.

