Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard Set For ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ Broadway Revival; Joe Mantello To Direct

Eddie Izzard and Laurie Metcalf will tackle George and Martha next season when producer Scott Rudin brings Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? back to Broadway under the direction of Joe Mantello. Rudin made the announcement today.

Co-starring will be Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran. The production will begin a strictly limited engagement on Monday, March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether (To Kill a Mockingbird, Broadway’s current King Lear), lighting design by Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer and costumes by Ann Roth.

With Woolf’s Martha, Metcalf will have had starring roles in major Broadway productions over four contiguous seasons: A Doll’s House, Part 2; Three Tall Women; and the current Hillary and Clinton (all but Doll’s House were directed, in much-lauded stagings, by Joe Mantello). Woolf will mark Izzard’d first appearance on Broadway in a decade, following his 2002 debut in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.

Tovey, who will play Nick, was last on Broadway in Ivo van Hove’s A View From the Bridge, and more recently co-starred with Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield in the West End production of Angels in America. Patsy Ferran – she’ll play Nick’s famously wifey little mouse Honey in her Broadway debut – recently won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in the West End revival of Tennessee Williams’ Summer And Smoke.