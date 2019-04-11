Lauren Abrahams Set In Executive Veep Post At Disney Live Action Film Group

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Abrahams has joined Disney as an executive vice president at the studio’s Live Action Film Group headed by Sean Bailey. She ended a 15-year run at Sony Pictures in February.

Related Story Bob Iger Calls For Rejection Of "Hate In All Forms" At Wiesenthal Center Dinner; CEO Says No To POTUS Bid

Abrahams is just getting started at Disney after taking some time to stay home with her 3-year-old son. Now’s she’s positioned to develop and oversee movies right in the kid’s wheelhouse.

“I have long been impressed with Lauren’s creative instincts, productivity, and work ethic and am thrilled to have her joining our team here at Disney,” Bailey said.

At Sony, Abrahams rose to SVP, responsible for launching, packaging and overseeing franchise titles including Peter Rabbit and its sequel and Zombieland 2: Double Tap. Other pics she has shepherded include Escape Room, A Dog’s Way Home and Fantasy Island.

Abrahams started her career on the lot at Michael De Luca Productions and then moved over to the studio, rising from assistant to Creative Executive/Director of Development and then VP serving as an exec on over 40 films and development projects.