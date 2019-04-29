Laura Linney Sets Broadway Return With ‘My Name Is Lucy Barton’

Laura Linney will return to Broadway next year in the American premiere of My Name is Lucy Barton, the hit 2018 London Theatre Company production of a solo play based on the novel by Elizabeth Strout, adapted by Rona Munro and directed by Richard Eyre.

The play will debut as part of Manhattan Theatre Club’s upcoming season, with previews beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. Opening night is Jan. 15.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, “a woman who wakes after an operation to find – much to her surprise – her mother at the foot of her bed,” as described by MTC. “They haven’t seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.”

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (projection design).

Linney was last on Broadway in 2017 when she co-starred with Cynthia Nixon in a revival of The Little Foxes (they alternated the roles of Regina and Birdie; Linney received her fourth Tony Award nomination). Other Broadway credits include The Crucible (2002), Sight Unseen (2004), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (2008) and Time Stands Still (2010).

My Name is Lucy Barton was originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London. The Manhattan Theatre Club staging will be produced by MTC and LTC in association with Penguin Random House Audio. The production was announced today by Manhattan Theatre Club’s Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer).

Other MTC productions set for the 2019-2020 include, as previously announced and among others, the American premiere of Florian Zeller’s The Height of the Storm, starring Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins and the world premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Harvey Fierstein. One additional Broadway production will be announced by MTC at a later date.