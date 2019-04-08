EXCLUSIVE: Laura Benanti has joined the cast of true-life biographical drama What Is Life Worth. The Michael Keaton/Stanley Tucci-starrer is directed by Sara Colangelo with production starting this month.

The Black List script from Max Borenstein is based on Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir. Feinberg, a powerful DC insider lawyer, was put in charge of the 9/11 Fund. In almost three years of pro bono work on the case, he fought off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds to victims’ families — and in doing so, discovered what life is worth.

Benanti will play Karen Abate, the widow of a New York City firefighter who died in 9/11 and turns up at Feinberg’s office with her three kids to tell him her story.



The Tony Award winner is currently starring on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and plays recurring character Quinn on TVLand’s Younger.

Benanti’s other lauded stage credits include Meteor Shower, She Loves Me, Gypsy, Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Into The Woods,The Wedding Singer and Nine.

Her other TV credits include recurring and guest appearances on The Detour, Supergirl, Law & Order: SVU, Nashville, The Good Wife, Elementary, Nurse Jackie, The Big C and as First Lady Melania Trump on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She is repped by UTA.

Shunori Ramanathan and Victor Slezak also recently joined What Is Life Worth. Spotlight’s Michael Sugar is producing alongside MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Borenstein, Bard Dorros and Keaton. Kim Fox will exec produce along with Riverstone’s Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar. Riverstone and Ingenious are financing, with Peter Touche and Andrea Scarso executive producing. IMR International is handling worldwide sales; UTA and ICM Partners are on domestic.