‘Last Man Standing’ Starring Tim Allen Renewed By Fox For 2019-2020 Season

Ahead of its milestone 150th episode Friday, Fox has renewed its flagship comedy Last Man Standing starring Tim Allen for the 2019-2020 season. This will be the series’ second season on Fox and eighth overall.

The renewal of Last Man’s Standing was never in doubt given its strong ratings performance in its first season on Fox, which picked up the series a year after it was canceled by ABC. Despite airing on the lower-trafficked Friday night, Last Man Standing ranks as Fox’s second most watched and third highest-rated scripted series this season in Live+7.

Last Man Standing, which comes from former Fox sister studio 20th Century Fox TV, now part of Disney, will have to leave its long-time Friday home next fall when WWE’s SmackDown Live takes over the night. LMS’ Friday companion this season, freshman sitcom Cool Kids, is heavily on the bubble and its future will depend on the strength of Fox’s comedy pilots. The other Fox freshman comedy series, Rel, has been canceled.

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox!” said Allen. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at FOX who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”

Last Man Standing is averaging more than 11 million multi-platform viewers, ranking as the No. 1 scripted program on Friday night, with a 29% advantage over No. 2 Blue Bloods. The series improves upon Fox’s year-ago Friday 8:00-8:30 PM half-hour by +50% in Adults 18-49 and +112% in Total Viewers. Last Man Standing’s fall 2018 premiere was the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast on any network in 15 years.

“Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes – a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.

In celebration of the 150th episode, the original pilot for Last Man Standing will stream on the series’ Twitter feed tomorrow, Friday, April 19, for 12 hours starting at 9 AM PT.



Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8 PM on Fox.