Larry King Recovering After Heart Procedure

AP

Longtime CNN show host Larry King is in hospital after undergoing an angioplasty and stent procedure last Thursday.

“To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest,” current employer Ora TV said Monday as that bad report was making the rounds.

The 85-year-old is expected to make a complete recovery, the company added in its statement.

King, who previously survived a 1987 heart attack, was scheduled to have an angioplasty when he began to suffer chest pain known as angina, and went to the hospital ahead of schedule.

His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987.

King, also survived prostate cancer and, in 2017, had a Stage 1 cancer tumor removed from a lung .

King may be best known for hosting Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 until 2010, when he announced he would step down from the nightly gig after a quarter century.

That announcement coincided with reports CNN had talks with Piers Morgan to replace King in primetime. King’s final broadcast of Larry King Live aired December 16, 2010.

Morgan’s show, which launched one month later in King’s timeslot, survived three years.

