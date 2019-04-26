Larry “Flash” Jenkins Dies: Actor, Director And Producer For Five Decades Was 63

Larry “Flash” Jenkins, had a long career as an actor, writer and producer, died Thursday of an apparent heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 63.

Among his most memorable roles was a parking garage attendant who goes joyriding in the vintage Ferrari owned by Cameron’s dad in the 1980s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,

Born on Long Island, NY, in 1955, Jenkins appeared frequently as.a student on the TV show The White Shadow. He went on to appear in such shows as M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, Bay City Blues, Finder of Lost Loves, among many others.

He worked steadily as a character actor, and then transitioned into producing and directing. His resume includes gospel titles such as Marriage Vows and House of Grace.

He also operated two production companies, Flashworks Productions and Gold Coast Productions.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey. No memorial plans have been announced.