One day after violence erupted at a memorial in South Los Angeles for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, the LAPD has implemented new rules to prevent further problems.

A stampede at the site on Monday night left 19 people injured, police said. The trouble started after hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, in front of Hussle’s store where he was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, LAPD chief Michel Moore said the situation at the memorial spiral into chaos, when a man pulled out a handgun and someone tried to disarm him. People in the crowd saw the weapon and ran for cover, touching off a stampede.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Several people were trampled, while others suffered cuts or sprains, Moore stated. Although he said it didn’t appear any shots were fired.

When pressed by reporters for more information, the police chief said two women arrived at a hospital later that night saying they had been shot.

The women initially told hospital staff they were at another location, then admitted they had attended the vigil.

In a press release Tuesday, the LAPD ordered new rules for anyone visiting the memorial, including the media.

Entrance to memorial will be from 58th Place via the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Everyone will be allowed to keep moving through the memorial however, they will not be allowed to congregate in front of it.

The media is asked to park legally in the area.

The memorial will close at 10 p.m.

Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times while standing outside his Marathon Clothing store Sunday at 3:20 p.m. He died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the coroner’s office has said.

Two other men standing alongside the rapper were also shot. Hussle and another man were rushed to area hospitals. The third man refused medical treatment, police said.

The police chief told reporters that Hussle knew his killer and the shooting was the result of a “personal dispute.”

Moore added that investigators were able to identify the gunman through witness accounts and surveillance footage at the strip mall where the shooting occurred.

The suspect, 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.