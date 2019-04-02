Los Angeles police have released the name and picture of the suspect in the shooting death of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

In a tweet posted late Monday night, the LAPD identified the suspect as a man named Eric Holder.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” the tweet said. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

News of the suspect’s identity came shortly after chaos erupted at a vigil in honor of the late rapper.

According to local news reports, several people were injured in South Los Angeles after chaos broke out at the vigil.

Video posted on Twitter by ABC7 showed a massive crowd gathered at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, outside Hussle’s clothing store, where he was fatally shot.

We’re hearing multiple people are injured and at least three are stuck in the middle of this crowd, unable to get help. That’s why officers are trying to clear the area. Also, the entire city is now under a tactical alert. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/4uFjYpsfOO — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

The footage showed people running from the scene in panic after some type of disturbance occurred.

The television station reported at least nine people were injured and some of them had been stabbed. Others were hurt in a stampede as the crowd frantically tried to take cover.

Hussle, 33, and two other men were gunned down Sunday at 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in Hyde Park neighborhood of South L.A. Two of the victims were rushed to an area hospital, where Hussle was pronounced dead. One of the men declined medical assistance, police said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office issued a preliminary autopsy report Monday saying Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Today, an autopsy was performed, and it was determined Asghedom died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. The manner of death was listed as homicide.