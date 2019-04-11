‘Victoria’ Star Laia Costa & ‘Cromo’s Guillermo Pfening To Front Isabel Coixet’s HBO Europe Drama ‘Foodie Love’

Laia Costa, star of German crime feature Victoria, and Cromo and Supermax star Guillermo Pfening are to star in Isabel Coixet’s HBO Europe drama Foodie Love.

Production has begun on the series, which is an eight-part, half-hour series about the relationship between two food lovers who meet through a mobile app.

BAFTA EE Rising Star Costa plays one half of the couple whose relationship is forged between courses. She plays a thirty-three-year-old book editor, smart, and somewhat suspicious of relationships. Argentinian actor Pfening plays the other half, a successful mathematician, cultivated, and at times a little naïve.

The two thirty-somethings embark on getting to know each other with the doubts of those who retain the scars of previous relationships. Over several dates they’ll have to discover if their common devotion to Japanese yuzu or shared distaste for foodie pretension are enough to build the foundations of a lasting love story.

The series is Coixet’s first television series; she previously directed Emily Mortimer-fronted feature The Bookshop. It is produced by Miss Wasabi Films and filmed in Spain, France, Rome and Tokyo. Real restaurants, cafes and bars will provide the backdrop for the couple’s dates.

Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root are executive producers alongside Coixet.