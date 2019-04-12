Disney Film Production Chief Sean Bailey On Streaming Service’s Live-Action Slate; ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Available At Launch

Walt Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey provided insight and showed off trailers for the Disney+ streaming service’s slate of upcoming films, including the live-action version of Lady and the Tramp which will be available at launch on Nov. 12, 2019.

Charlie Bean directs and Tessa Thompson stars as Lady, Justin Theroux as Tramp in the remake of the 1955 animated romance movie.

Marc Lawrence’s Christmas movie Noelle, which once had a theatrical release date, follows Santa’s daughter played by Anna Kendrick who must track down her brother Nick when he goes missing. Lawrence wrote and Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, and Shirley MacLaine star.

Also hitting streaming is Tom McCarthy’s Timmy Failure based on Stephen Pastis’ illustrated book. The pic follows an 11-year old boy who believes that he is the best detective in town runs the agency Total Failures with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200 pound polar bear. Winslow Fegley stars in the title role.

There’s also Togo which is the story of a sled dog who led the 1925 serum run, but was considered by most to be too small and weak to lead such an intense race. Willem Dafoe stars and Ericson Core directs from Tom Flynn’s screenplay.

Then there’s also Stargirl directed by Julia Hart which centers around a quirky, homeschooled teenager shakes things up at her uptight high school in Arizona. Based on Jerry Spinelli’s novel, pic stars Giancarlo Espositio and Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl.