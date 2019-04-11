Click to Skip Ad
Los Angeles TV Stations To Stream Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock (9881661ga) Nipsey Hussle 4th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Several Los Angeles television stations plan to offer live coverage of Thursday’s memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The service called “Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life,” will take place at the Staples Center in downtown L.A. from 10 a.m. to noon PT.

Fox 11, NBC 4, ABC 7 and KTLA have all said they plan to stream the ceremony live. KTLA announced Wednesday on Twitter that it will carry the ceremony on its website as well as on Facebook, starting at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Fox 11 says it will offer live coverage on television.

“We will be on all morning through the procession,” Fox 11 anchor Christine Devine tweeted. The station’s coverage will start during Good Day LA, which runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

ABC 7 said on its website it plans to televise the memorial, as well as carry it live on abc7.com and on its app.

NBC 4 told Deadline it has live coverage scheduled as well. As of publication time, KCBS/KCAL did not provide details as to whether it would carry the service live.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10185420r) People pay their respects to Nipsey Hussle in front of the rappers shop, 'The Marathon Clothing', where he was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 April 2019. On 01 April 2019, as people came to pay their respects to Nipsey Hussle, a sudden stampede injured several people, some seriously. Thirty-three-year-old US rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead on March 31, in a parking lot in front of his clothing shop. Nipsey Hussle's killing was among the 11 murders within the past week alone in Los Angeles. Nipsey Hussle's death reaction in Los Angeles, USA - 02 Apr 2019


Fans have continued to pay their respects outside Hussle’s store since he was killed. (Credit: Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Hussle’s family and organizers offered complimentary tickets to the memorial to fans via AXS.com. The tickets were made available Tuesday morning to California residents, and were gone within ten minutes.

For those who managed to get tickets, doors to Staples Center will open at 8 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early because of traffic and anticipated crowds.

Staples Center announced earlier this week that guests will be subject to metal-detector screenings and bag searches. No backpacks of any size or bags larger than 14”x14”x6” will be allowed. Cameras or recording devices are also prohibited in the arena, and anyone seen taking photos or recording the event may be asked to leave.

The LAPD and the Nation of Islam will provide security for the gathering, according to published reports.

Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot on March 31 outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Two other men were wounded in the attack.

After a two-day manhunt, 29-year-old Eric Holder was arrested in nearby Bellflower in connection with the Grammy-nominated rapper’s murder. Holder pleaded not guilty and is being held on $5 million bond.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore has said Holder and Hussle had some type of personal dispute before the shooting.

Hussle, 33, leaves behind two children and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London. The hip-hop star is originally from South Los Angeles, and was involved in a series of philanthropic efforts in the area.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced on Twitter that he plans to submit a motion for the city council to rename the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue — near where the rapper was killed — “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

