Deadline has confirmed that Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join the Chloe Zhao-directed Marvel/Disney film The Eternals, based the Jack Kirby-created comic book series. The pic is coming together as news recently broke that Angelina Jolie was also in talks for a role in the film.

The Eternals, which debuted in 1976, is about near-immortal beings the Eternals and their more gargantuan antagonists the Deviants, who were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials. The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spin-offs.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo are drafting the script and Kevin Feige is producing.

Up next, Nanjiani co-stars in Fox’s comedy film, Stuber, and can be heard in Sony’s Men in Black: International.