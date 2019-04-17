Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo Reunite For Lionsgate’s ‘Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar’

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Bridesmaids, are reuniting for Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, a comedy the pair teamed to co-write and star in for Lionsgate. Josh Greenbaum, the director whose credits include episodes of New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat and the documentaries Too Funny to Fail and Becoming Bond, is set to helm. A 2020 release date is in the works.

Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce along with Wiig and Mumolo, in their first such effort together since the Paul Feig-directed Bridesmaids grossed $288.4 million worldwide and scored a pair of Oscar noms. Melissa McCarthy won the Supporting Actress Oscar in the R-rated comedy.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar tells the story of best friends Barb (Wiig) and Star (Mumolo) who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, FL, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

“It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow up to Bridesmaids. Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart, and

female empowerment that everyone will love — men and women, young and old,” said

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane in press release announcing the deal. “Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group VP Production & Development Meredith Wieck and EVP Production & Development Jim Miller will oversee production for the studio.

Wiig is next up in front of the camera playing Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 and Where’d You Go, Bernadette. Mumolo’s latest screenplay was Fox 2000’s Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano with David O. Russell directing. On the acting front, she was a series regular on NBC’s About a Boy and appeared on Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Lady Dynamite.

Greenbaum’s credits also include indie pic The Short Game.

Wiig is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen. Mumolo is with UTA, Thruline and Jackoway Austen. Greenbaum is with by UTA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.