‘Knock Down The House’ Trailer: Sundance Docu On AOC & Other Female First-Time Candidates

Three dozen women won House seats in the November midterm elections, including a few who made have made national names for themselves. You’ve likely heard of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlain — and a certain ex-bartender from the Bronx who’s among the subjects of Knock Down the House, which now has its first trailer. Check it out abovee.

The film certainly had a high-profile premiere at Sundance, where it won the Festival Favorite Award after its star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who had planned to go to Park City for the screening — but declined to attend amid the government shutdown. She ended up addressing the premiere audience via video.

Add to that Netflix paying $10 million to win a heated auction for the film, which that followed the campaigns of four progressive women who ran against incumbents in the 2018 midterm elections. Of the quartet, only AOC won, but she has shaken up the status quo, bringing fresh blood into Congress and grabbing the attention of liberal, conservative and social media.

Las Vegas businesswoman and grieving mother Amy Vilela, West Virginia coal miner’s daughter Paula Jean Swearengin and St. Louis registered nurse Cori Bush are the pic’s other subjects.

The documentary goes live May 1 on the streaming giant.