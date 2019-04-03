Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones has no shame when it comes to her Game of Thrones obsession, even to the point of forcing this week’s guest host Kit Harington to reenact Cersei’s famous walk. Apparently even Jones couldn’t convince Harington or NBC’s censors to go full-Cersei, though: Jon Snow is clothed in some sort of sackcloth long johns get-up for his Walk of Shame.

This week’s promo begins with Jones doing some makeshift, DIY Thrones re-creations with dolls, action figures and a dragon puppet. A none-too-pleased Harington, in oven mitts and a bad cape, storms out, only to suffer the consequences: The walk of shame, with Jones, in evil nun garb, tolling the bell and chanting the chant.

Harington’s April 6 hosting gig marks his first SNL appearance. The episode arrives a week before the April 14 return of Game of Thrones on HBO. SNL‘s musical guest is Broadway’s Waitress creator Sara Bareilles, also making her SNL debut.

Harington’s SNL airs live on Saturday April 6 at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC. Check out the new promo above.