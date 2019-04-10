Viewers Vote No On Kirsten Gillibrand With CNN Town Hall Ratings

Cable news viewers cast their vote on Kirsten Gillibrand Tuesday night; it wasn’t pretty, ratings-wise.

MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell nearly quadrupled CNN’s Kirsten Gillibrand town hall at 10 PM. In the news demo, 25-54, MSNBC doubled CNN.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel trounced both.

O’Donnell clocked 1.923M viewers from 10-11 PM; 307K in the news demo. CNN’s town hall logged 516K viewers, and 126K in the news demo which sets a record low in that metric for a CNN town hall.

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham more than tripled CNN’s tallies in the timeslot. The Ingraham Angle 2.545M total viewers and 459K in the news demo.

In Gillibrand’s defense, none of CNN’s programs captured 1M viewers Tuesday night. CNN’s lineup topped out at 9 PM with Chris Cuomo’s show clocking 921K viewers, 220K of them in the key age bracket.