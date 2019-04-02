Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Abel Ferrara’s drama Pasolini, nearly five years after its world premiere at Venice and subsequent festival slots that year in Toronto and New York.

The film, which stars Willem Dafoe, will have its theatrical premiere in New York at The Metrograph on May 10. Leading up to the theatrical bow, it will screen May 3 as part of a month-long Ferrara retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art.

In Pasolini, Dafoe plays Italian writer and film director Pier Paolo Pasolini. The film chronicles his final hours after completing his controversial classic, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, leading up to his brutal murder on the beach in Ostia in 1975.

Facing resistance from the public, politicians and press, Pasolini visits with friends and family, including actress Laura Betti (played by Maria de Madeiros). He persists in working on an ambitious new novel and screenplay (brought to life in Pasolini’s imagination with gays and lesbians coming together to procreate in one startling, eye opening sequence. All the while, he cruises in his Alfa Romeo for connections with beautiful younger males in the dark streets of Rome.

The deal for Pasolini was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and head of Capricci Film, Julien REJL.

“Not your average biopic, passion meets passion in this very provocative film,” Lidell said. “I cannot imagine a more perfect artistic pairing than Abel Ferrara and Willem Dafoe for the task of bringing to life the fiery intellect of the great Italian poet, philosopher and filmmaker, Pier Paolo Pasolini. Some audiences may be scandalized, but that is exactly what Pasolini would have wanted.”

After its spring theatrical launch, Pasolini will reach VOD and home video in the fall.