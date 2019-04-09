EXCLUSIVE: The OA: Part II’s fast-rising Kingsley Ben-Adir has boarded Universal feature The Photograph from director Stella Meghie.

The Photograph, from Will Packer Productions, stars Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery. Meghie (The Weekend, The First Wives Club) directs, writes and is exec producing the intertwining series of love stories set in the past and present. Ben-Adir is playing Harper Marks, the ex-boyfriend of Rae’s Mae. Filming is underway. Will Packer and James Lopez produce with Rae exec producing as well. SVP of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee for Universal.

Ben-Adir’s new gig is in addition to his role on BBC crime epic Peaky Blinders; Netflix’s The OA; and Disney+’s upcoming Christmas-themed Noelle opposite Anna Kendrick. Among other credits, he was seen in last year’s The Commuter with Liam Neeson and had a recurring role in Epix’s Deep State. Ben-Adir is repped by CAA in the U.S. and Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK.