On the heels of Killing Eve‘s Season 2 premiere, BBC America has ordered a third season of the acclaimed series with a new lead writer, executive producer and showrunner — British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead). She is taking over for Emerald Fennell, who was at the helm in Season 2, taking over for creator/executive producer and Season 1 lead writer/showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Starring Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve revolves around Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer) in this story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act.

Based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, the third season will be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Sandra Oh. Jeff Melvoin (Designated Survivor, Alias) also joins the team as executive producer.



Killing Eve finished its first season with an unbroken record of weekly ratings growth in the key adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos – a first for a TV show in Nielsen live+3 ratings. The finale delivered series highs with 1.25 million viewers in live+3, up 86 percent from premiere, with 545,000 adults 25-54 and 378,000 adults 18-49, up 127 percent and 100 percent from premiere, respectively.

“We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” said Sarah Barnett, President, Entertainment Networks for AMC Networks. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

“It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve. I think it’s cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat – I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next,” said Fennell.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands,” said Waller-Bridge.

“We are overjoyed at this show of love and passion for the show. And delighted to have another fierce woman at the writing helm. We have been so lucky,” said Sally Woodward Gentle.

Killing Eve’s renewal hits shortly after the series earned 15 BAFTA TV Award nominations, including Leading Actress nominations for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Supporting Actress nomination for Fiona Shaw and Supporting Actor nomination for Kim Bodnia.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.