Khloé Kardashian Doubles Down On True Crime Genre With ‘Twisted Sisters’ Spin-Off For Discovery’s ID

Khloé Kardashian is doubling down on the true crime genre with a spin-off of Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Sisters.

Kardashian, the daughter of O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, is to exec produce Twisted Love (w/t), a six-part series that will explore what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.

Twisted Love will follow investigators as they dissect complicated relationships between spouses, friends and family members to answer the question: Who felt a love so strong it drove them to kill?

The show is produced by Red Arrow Studios-owned 44 Blue Productions , the company behind Twisted Sisters as well as Hollywood Medium and Wahlburgers. Khloé Kardashian, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Dan Snook are executive producers and Tammy Wood is showrunner.

For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Kristin Teraila is coordinator producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

The series will launch in 2020.

“I am so excited to continue working with ID by bringing viewers Twisted Love. Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” said Kardashian.

“Coming off the success of Twisted Sisters, we would ‘kill’ to work with our partner, Khloé Kardashian, and her team once again,” added Schleiff. “Love-gone-wrong stories are a pillar of ID’s programming, but none are quite as twisted as the tales we’re planning for this series.”