EXCLUSIVE: Former Halt and Catch Fire star Kerry Bishé is set for a lead opposite Daniel Zovatto and Natalie Dormer in Showtime’s upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Bishé will play Sister Molly, a charismatic radio evangelist. A beautiful singer and gifted orator, Molly captivates her many faithful followers even as she grapples with the complex demands of her life.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

Bishé played one of the leads, Donna Emerson, on Halt and Catch Fire, which aired for four seasons on AMC. She recently appeared on Amazon’s The Romanoffs and previously did an arc on Netflix’s Narcos. She is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management.