EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer has signed on to star in Charming the Hearts of Men, a romance indie set in a politically charged era, written and to be directed by Susan DeRose. Richard T. Lewis is producing the project, which will go before cameras this August in Georgia.

The film is described as a fictional account inspired by true events that altered the world for women in America and deals with the discrimination that both black and white women suffered and the legislation which gave them their rights and the legal foundation for the Times Up moment today.

Grammer will play Southern Congressman Worth who, in a nation rife with change, felt he knew place and importance in the world of 1964. The Congressman meets Grace Gordon who has returned home due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. Grace is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters have found themselves in a society with little hope and virtually no power without a male provider. Grace sets out only to save her own way of life, but with the help of Congressman Worth, they end up changing the entire nation for the better.

UTA and LINK Entertainment rep Grammer, who currently stars in the Fox legal drama Proven Innocent and is returning to the stage this year in the London West End musical Man of La Mancha.