Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr., Madison Iseman To Star In ‘I Saw a Man With Yellow Eyes’

Katherine Heigl (27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth), Harry Connick Jr. (Dolphin Tale, Will & Grace), and Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween) are set to star in I Saw a Man with Yellow Eyes, a psychological thriller written and directed by Castille Landon. The film will start shooting this week in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The pic follows a teenage girl living with schizophrenia who struggles with vivid and terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child. Her parents try desperately to help her live a normal life, without exposing their own tragic secrets, and the only person who believes her is Caleb – a boy she isn’t even sure exists.

“I was truly taken by the heartbreaking story of I Saw A Man With Yellow Eyes. Castille Landon has written a tremendous script and has proven to be a fabulous director, tirelessly searching for the most truthful and artful ways to tell this tale of mental illness. Castille and the incredible cast and crew have gone all-in to make the often-misunderstood world of schizophrenia a bit more familiar. It’s an honor to be a part of such a noble and artistic film,” said Connick Jr.

Added Heigl, “When this unique and thought-provoking project came my way I knew it was a story I desperately wanted to be a part of telling. Not only am I proud to be collaborating with a talented female director, a beautiful and talented young actress, and one of my all-time favorite male leads, but I get to be a part of telling a story that touches on themes I believe to be incredibly relevant and meaningful like mental illness, tragedy, grief, unconditional love and hope. I am honored and privileged to be a part of this film.”

“Having this phenomenal cast and crew come together to bring to the screen a film that is simultaneously entertaining and thought provoking, with the aim of opening a much needed dialogue about mental health, is a dream come true for me as a director and writer,” remarked Landon.

Dori Rath is producing the project with Joseph Restaino and Robert Molloy at Pinstripe Productions and Joe Riley at Zero Gravity Management. The film is shooting in partnership with Film Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Film Commissions.

Heigl recently filmed the multi-cam comedy pilot Our House for Sony Pictures TV and CBS and she can be seen on Season 8 of the USA series Suits. Connick Jr.’s film credits include P.S. I Love You with Hilary Swank, Bug with Ashley Judd, and Copycat with Sigourney Weaver. Iseman will next appear in Annabelle Comes Home and is set to reprise her role in Sony’s forthcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.