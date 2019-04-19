Kate Smith’s ‘God Bless America’ Suspended By NY Yankees Over Racism Allegations

FILE - In this May 13, 1975, file photo, Kate Smith sings "God Bless America" before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia. The New York Yankees have suspended the use of Smith's recording of "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch while they investigate an allegation of racism against the singer. (AP Photo, File)

The New York Yankees have stopped using TV/radio star Kate Smith’s rendition of Irving Berlin’s ‘God Bless America’ during their home games because of allegations of past racism in the late singer’s prior choice of songs.

Known as the “Songbird of the South,” Smith sold tons of World War II bonds by performing ‘God Bless America’ during the 1940s. The Yankees revived it after 9/11 and have used it for the past 18 years during the traditional 7th inning stretch.

“The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information,” said a team statement. “The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity.”

The songs in question included Smith’s 1939 version of “That’s Why Darkies Were Born” from the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals.” It was considered satire at the time and was recorded by Smith and also by Paul Robeson, a black actor and athlete. Smith also sang and appeared in a video for the jingle, “Pickaninny Heaven,” which contains racist lyrics and imagery.

Smith died in 1986. Her radio, television, and recording career spanned five decades, peaking in the 1940s. Her version of ‘God Bless America’ was also performed live for the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team in the 1970s. The team subsequently built a statue of her outside its arena.

Ironically, the Smith problem is not the first incident the Yankees have had with ‘God Bless America’ controversies. Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, who became. fixture at Yankees games and performed the song before major regular season and playoff games, was banned in 2009 by the organization for alleged anti-semitic remarks made to a real estate agent.