Kate Beckinsale To Star As Homicidal Bouncer In Millennium Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale is set to star in Jolt, a female-driven action-comedy for director Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) and Millennium Media.

Written by Scott Wascha (Made in Berlin), the pic follows Lindy, a badass bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

David Bernardi and Les Weldon will produce on behalf of Millennium Media. Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield) also will produce. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media.

Production is due to begin in July in the UK and Sofia, Bulgaria. It will be The Expendables outfit Millennium’s first film with a female lead, director and producer.

Underworld and Love and Friendship star Beckinsale recently wrapped production on Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto and next will be seen in Farming, the directorial debut from Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost). On the small screen, she currently can be seen in Amazon and ITV’s The Widow.

Wexler recently completed Tribeca Film Festival entry Buffaloed starring Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer and Jai Courtney.

“Jolt is a kick-ass and painfully funny script,” Wexler said. “When I saw that Kate Beckinsale was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie. This is the movie for right now — a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner ‘Thelma & Louise’ up to 11.”

Millennium’s Greenstein added: “Jolt is just that: a shock to the system, and this film promises to be a wicked cocktail of action, humor, and style. I believe that this is the start to a fun franchise, and I am eager to see our director Tanya Wexler and star Kate Beckinsale bring this badass character and story to life. And it’s great to team up again with our friend and talented producer Sherryl Clark.”

Beckinsale is repped by UTA and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP. Wexler is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Morris Yorn.