Kari Lizer Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer has signed a significant multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, seasoned comedy creator/showrunner Lizer will develop new television projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services though her company, Kari’s Logo Here.

In addition to CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine, which ran for five seasons and earned star Julia Louis-Dreyfuss an Emmy award. Lizer also created and executive produced the CBS comedy series Maggie Winters toplined by Faith Ford.

She also did a four-year stint on the original Will and Grace. Over the past several years, Lizer wrote a number of broadcast projects that went to pilot, most recently, Dream Team at ABC in 2016, which she co-created with Bill Wrubel.

Lizer is repped by CAA and attorney Bob Getman.