Kanye West Easter Sunday Services Makes A Joyful Noise Unto The Lord

Kanye West’s Easter Sunday service was a joyous celebration in the Coachella Valley, filled with music and excitement in the early morning. The first service started around 9 AM Pacific time, with a second scheduled for 3 PM.

West’s service is more music than religion, but has caught on in Los Angeles. At Coachella, a special stage was set up in the campground for the ceremony. Promoters said about 100,000 people were expected to attend, and judging from the livestream broadcast, those expectations appear to have been met.

The Sunday Service had a massive choir and orchestra. Watch the live stream above.

So far, the Easter performance has featured Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” Gap Band’s “Outstanding,” and appearances by Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and producer Mike Dean.

The gospel choir chipped in with the hymn “How Excellent,” “Father Stretch My Hands” and “Power.”

The “Sunday Service” sessions in Los Angeles have featured regular West collaborators (like Kid Cudi and 070 Shake), and hosted a number of celebrities, including Katy Perry and David Letterman.

The livestream schedule:

9:00 AM – Sunday Service

3:00 PM – Sunday Service — Encore

5:05 PM – Coachella Curated: Burna Boy, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Mansionair, Hyukoh, Soulection

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Rico Nasty, Bad Bunny, Emily King

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Playboi Carti, Cola Boyy, Lizzo, Blood Orange, Pusha T, 070 Shake, Sofi Tukker

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated: YG, Zedd, Gesaffelstein

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Khalid, H.E.R.

10:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES 10:25 PM – Ariana Grande 12:00 AM – Perfume