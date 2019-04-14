K-Pop Made Noisy ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut With BTS

K-Pop mania hit Saturday Night Live tonight when BTS became the first South Korean act to perform on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Related Story 'SNL' Skewers Lori Loughlin College Admissions Scandal; Michael Keaton Cameos As Julian Assange

Even the show’s host, Oscar winner Emma Stone, in her fourth time emceeing, conceded the spotlight in her opening monologue, which she started with a “check of the sound levels” by saying “BTS is here” to an eruption of screams from fans of the pop band who had packed Studio 8H. Colin Jost dropped BTS’ name to a similar reaction during Weekend Update, with laud screams also accompanying the band’s performances.

That is a natural reaction, Stone revealed to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

“I just saw their soundcheck today, and I involuntarily screamed,” she said. “I’m actually not kidding. It came out of my body. It was like, ‘Ahhh!’ It was like a chemical reaction that happens. They’re incredible.”

The septet did not make a cameo in a sketch, which is customary for musical guests, but they performed two songs, showcasing their signature elaborate, synchronized choreography. That included their new single “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey, for the first time as well as their 2018 hit “Mic Drop.”

We won’t see the overnight ratings until tomorrow morning, but #BTSxSNL was quickly trending atop Twitter worldwide.

SNL is known for taking a chance on young performers with strong following. The recent episode with host and musical guest Halsey drove up the ratings.

Here are BTS’ songs:



