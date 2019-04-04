Riverdale‘s K.J. Apa will play faith-based singer Jeremy Camp in Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and Kevin Downes’ I Still Believe it was announced at CinemaCon today by the Kingdom Studios chiefs. The movie follows the spiritual journey of Camp.

Gary Sinise is also joining the film as Jeremy’s father.

Camp has sold over 5 million albums and has toured the world, sharing his music in more than 36 countries. His kudos include four RIAA-certified Gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be A Day”), a multi-Platinum DVD, and he was Billboard’s No. 2 artist of the decade in 2010.

The Erwins will direct from a script by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. Downes and Erwins are producing I Still Believe under their Kingdom banner.

Kingdom Studios recently announced their full slate of faith-based projects with Lionsgate last week.

The studio’s I Can Only Imagine was a hit on the Christian circuit making over $83M via Lionsgate’s sister Roadside Attractions label last year. The pic followed the unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness.

