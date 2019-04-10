Justin Hartley Launches Production Company, Inks Pod Deal With 20th TV

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley is branching out into TV producing. The popular This Is Us star has signed a pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind the acclaimed NBC family drama.

Under the pact, Hartley will develop and produce new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming through his newly launched company, ChangeUp Productions. Hartley will work with Julianna LaRosa, whom he has hired as VP, Head of Development and Production.

Most recently, LaRosa served as Manager of Development at Greg Garcia’s CBS TV Studios-based Amigos de Garcia Productions since 2013. There, she worked on such series as The Guest Book for TBS and The Millers for CBS. Additionally, LaRosa produced a 10-episode scripted comedy web series, The MacMillan Genius Grant.

Hartley is the latest This Is Us star to land a pod deal with 20th TV, joining Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown.

Hartley plays one of The Big Three, sitcom star Kevin Pearson, on NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us, which just wrapped its third season. Along with the rest of the cast, he won two back-to-back drama ensemble SAG Awards in 2018 and 2019.

The actor was recently cast in the Dan Mazer-directed coming-of-age comedy The Exchange, as well as in CBS Films’ comedy Lexi and Universal Pictures’ politically-charged, action/thriller The Hunt.

Hartley, who can next be seen starring in the Universal Pictures/Will Packer-produced comedy Little, which opens this weekend, is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.