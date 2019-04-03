EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley, Avan Jogia, and Ed Oxenbould are attached to star in The Exchange, a coming-of-age comedy which is being directed by Dan Mazer. Mazer is a long-time collaborator of Sacha Baron Cohen who got his start as a writer/ director/producer on Cohen’s Da Ali G Show and was recently part writing/directing team for his Showtime series Who Is America?.

Dan Hine (Cuckoo) of the London-based Who’s On First is producing with Elevation Productions’ Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal.

Tim Long wrote the script for The Exchange, inspired by his high school experience. Set in the 1980s, the film follows a socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager who decides to acquire a “mail order best friend”; a sophisticated exchange student from France. Instead, he ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of his new community.

Filming is currently underway in Canada. Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman will serve as executive producer for Los Angeles Media Fund, which is financing the project.

Hartley, best known for his role as Kevin Pearson in NBC top-rated drama This Is Us, which just wrapped its third season, will next be seen on the big screen in Universal’s Little comedy.

Jogia currently toplines the new Starz series, Now Apocalypse, and will appear opposite Samuel L. Jackson in New Line’s Shaft reboot, as well as alongside Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in Sony’s Zombieland: Double Tap.

Oxenbould starred in Paul Dano’s directorial debut, Wildlife, with Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal and co-stars Sony/Playmaker forthcoming miniseries, Reckoning.

Hartley is repped by CAA; Jogia by ICM, The Character Talent Agency, and Link Entertainment; Oxenbould by WME.

Mazer’s directorial credits include Dirty Grandpa and I Give It A Year, which he wrote. He also wrote the script for Bridget Jones’s Baby and Office Christmas Party. He’s repped by CAA, United Agents, and Nelson Davis.

Long is repped by CAA, which also reps Who’s On First.