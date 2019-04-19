Two deputies in the office of Kim Foxx, the controversial Cook County prosecutor whose office dropped the 16 felony charges against actor Jussie Smollett, have resigned, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chief ethics officer April Perry, who wrote a memo announcing Foxx had recused herself from the Smollett case, and veteran prosecutor and civil attorney Mark Rotert, will exit on May 3, according to information obtained as part of a public records request by the Sun-Times.

Rotert submitted his resignation on March 27, the day before the office dropped 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct against Empire actor Smollett, but Rotert denies his resignation had anything to do with Smollett.

“(Smollett’s case) had absolutely zero percent to do with my decision,” he told the publication.

Perry is stepping down to take a job as general counsel for a tech start-up, according to the Sun-Times.

Foxx and her office have been under fire for their decision to let Smollett go with a small amount of community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond. Foxx has said the decision to drop the charges was something that is frequently done by her office. Newly released emails and text messages reveal that Foxx thought the 16 disorderly conduct charges brought against the Empire actor were too severe.

Smollett, who is African American and gay, had been charged with orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself in Chicago in order to claim he was a victim. The city is now suing him in civil court to recover more than $130k it allegedly spent in police overtime hours investigating the case.