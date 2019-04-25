Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Wedding Continues Season-Low Ratings; ‘Survivor’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Top Night

CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.4 rating in adults 18-49, 7.36M viewers) was Wednesday’s highest-rated show in the demo, besting Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.8M) at 8 PM.

The Jamal-wedding episode of Empire held steady at its series demo low for a fourth time in five weeks. Empire’s showing in the key age bracket for actor Jussie Smollett’s final appearance on the show this season — and possibly its series run — allowed NBC’s Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.01M) to tie it as the night’s No. 2 show in that metric; Fire led the night in total viewers.

Survivor slipped a tenth week to week to its lowest since March 20 but remained comfortably ahead of the rest of the Wednesday pack, while trailing Chicago Fire and Chicago Med (1.0, 7.71M) in overall audience.

With their first originals in three weeks, NBC’s Chicago dramas dominated Wednesday in total viewers, and cumed an NBC nightly tie for tops in the demo.

CBS’ The Amazing Race (1.0, 4.76M) slowed by two-tenths from its first week to its second, in line with the prior cycle.

ABC’s 10 PM Whiskey Cavalier (0.4, 2.53M) slipped for a second week in a row, staggering to a new demo low – this time following a slew of sitcom repeats.

The CW’s Riverdale (0.3, 756,000), marking Luke Perry’s final episode, ticked up a tenth from the previous week’s series low. Jane the Virgin (0.2, 545K) remained tied with its series-low demo rating for a fourth week in a row after opening the season a tenth higher on March 27.

A three-way tie for tops in the demo included NBC (1.0, 7.59M), CBS (1.0, 5.35M) and Fox (1.0, 3.44M). NBC won outright in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 2.61M) and the CW (0.2, 651K) followed.