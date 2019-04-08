EXCLUSIVE: Tenika Davis (Incorporated) is set for a key recurring role in Jupiter’s Legacy, the superhero epic series from Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil) based on the stories by Mark Millar.

Jupiter’s Legacy is among the first slate of series and movies based on the stories of Millar and based on the graphic novels of the same name by Millar and artist Frank Quitely.

The series follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now, in present day, they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Davis will play Petra Small (The Flare), the daughter of legendary hero Fitz Small, aka the original Flare. Despite her strained past with her father, she takes up his mantel after he’s critically injured. And soon discovers that trying to be a hero in the modern world can have deadly consequences.

DeKnight, who wrote and will direct the first episode, serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Millar, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott, and Quitely, also serving as executive producers for the series.

Davis’ credits include Incorporated, The Book of Negroes and Private Eyes. She’s repped by Fountainhead Talent and Zero Gravity Management.