Apple has given a straight-to-series order to Lisey’s Story, an eight-hour limited series written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore. The series hails from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Moore also will executive produce.

King personally wrote every episode of the series, which is based on King’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband. A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

King and Moore will executive produce, alongside Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

Lisey’s Story marks Moore’s first series regular TV role. Moore has been nominated for five Oscars, winning for Still Alice. She will soon be seen in Julie Taymor’s Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life On The Road.

The series is Apple’s third project from Abrams and Bad Robot, following straight-to-series orders for Little Voice, executive produced by Sara Bareilles, and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.