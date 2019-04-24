Jonas Cuarón’s ‘Hombre’ Showtime Pilot Sets Cast

Showtime has rounded out the series regular cast for Hombre, its thriller drama pilot from Oscar nominee Jonas Cuarón (Gravity), starring Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle). Marisé Alvarez (The Vessel), Greg Grunberg (A Star Is Born), Pepi Sonuga (Famous In Love), Adriana Santos (Taken) and newcomer Noah Reyes will join Bernal in the pilot, which is set to begin production at the end of April in Los Angeles.

Created by Cuarón, who also will direct the pilot, Hombre centers on a Mexican-American family man named Marcos Osuna (Bernal) who is living undocumented in the United States. When his wife Leticia is detained by ICE, Marcos, both desperate and resourceful, goes to unprecedented lengths to get her back. The project is an emotional thriller about a man enmeshed in a dangerous double life, contending with powerful forces set on thwarting his unwavering desire to unite his family.

Cuarón executive produces with Bernal, Brad Weston, Sam Baum, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, Pam Abdy and Scott Nemes. Hombre is a co-production between Showtime and Makeready.

Alvarez will play Marcos’ smart and selfless wife Leticia, whose detention by ICE proves to be the ultimate test on her marriage and close-knit family. Sonuga will play Adanna, a kind-hearted undocumented immigrant from Nigeria who works with Marcos at a motel. Grunberg will play Norm, a friendly and well-intended ICE trainee. Santos will play Leticia’s sister Teresa. Reyes will play Marcos’ and Leticia’s pre-adolescent son Anthony.

Alvarez recently appeared in the feature films The Vessel and Imprisoned, and the Spanish mini-series En El Corredor De La Muerte. She had her first notable role in the Puerto Rican feature Maldeamores, and starred in Steve Soderbergh’s Che: Part One and Che: Part Two.

Grunberg is best known for his roles in Heroes, Lost, Masters of Sex, Alias, Paterno, The Flash, Life In Pieces, Hawaii 5-0 and Felicity. Most recently he appeared in A Star Is Born as well as Star Wars, Star Trek Beyond and will be seen in the next installment in the Star Wars franchise Episode IX later this year.

Sonuga most recently starred in Freeform drama series Famous In Love, and the feature film Thriller. Additionally, she starred in the comedy horror series Ash vs. Evil Dead, and the family drama, The Fosters.

Santos can be seen in the upcoming film Night Swim directed by Victoria Rivera premiering at Tribeca. Her television credits include Taken, Sweetbitter and Daredevil.

Reyes is a newcomer from Ontario, California. Hombre marks his first television series regular role.