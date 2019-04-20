Click to Skip Ad
Jon Seda On ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit: “It’s Been An Honor Portraying Det. Antonio Dawson”

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Made a Wrong Turn" Episode 402 -- Pictured: Jon Seda as Antonio Dawson -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC) (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda on Saturday reacted to his exit from the Chicago NBC franchise with a tribute to the shows and thanks to its devoted fans. “It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicagoWorld,” he wrote under a photo of Dawson looking at the Chicago skyline. (See the tweet and his entire message below.)

As Deadline reported yesterday, Seda is departing the Chicago franchise after seven years on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice. (Chicago Med co-stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling also reacted on social media to their departures.) 

Seda was one of the original stars of Chicago P.D. He started off as a recurring on the mothership Chicago Fire before he and Jason Beghe were spun off to anchor spinoff Chicago P.D. as the leads. Seda left Chicago P.D. midway through Season 4 to join new legal drama spinoff Chicago Justice. He returned to Chicago P.D. at the beginning of Season 5 as a series regular following the cancellation of Chicago Justice after one season. He has been part of a number of crossovers among the Chicago shows.

I hear the feeling was that Seda’s character on Chicago P.D. had played out, leading to the actor’s departure. But he is very well liked by the producers, and it is possible for him to wind up in another Dick Wolf show down the road.

