Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore + More Join ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Thriller From Taylor Sheridan

Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, Wind River, Sicario), Aidan Gillen (Game Of Thrones), and Medina Senghore (Syfy’s Happy! series) are officially set to co-star in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, Deadline has confirmed. Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Finn Little, and Jake Weber (Dawn of the Dead, Homeland) have also joined Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie in the thriller written and to be directed by Sheridan.

The pic, which hails from BRON Studios and Film Rites, is based on the novel of the same title by author Michael Koryta. The film is described as a hardcore chase thriller set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. The story centers on a teenage boy who, after witnessing a brutal murder, is given a new identity and placed in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens as he is being pursued by said killers.

Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON is producing the project with Film Rites partners Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth will serve as executive producer.

