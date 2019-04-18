Johnny Depp’s Ex-Lawyer Tags Kevin Tsujihara, Amber Heard & Hollywood Legal A-Listers In $30M Battle With ‘Pirates’ Star

One of the actor's many legal battles now see a big net of depositions spread out over Tinseltown

Johnny Depp’s $30 million legal standoff with his ex-lawyer just netted former Warner Bros. boss Kevin Tsujihara, The Rum Diary star’s ex-wife Amber Heard and some of Hollywood’s top attorneys.

With a September trial date on the calendar between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his former attorney of two decades, the former studio chief and the Aqua man star were served deposition notices yesterday in the over a year-and-a-half-old skirmish with Jacob Bloom and his firm, we can confirm.

The lawyers representing the lawyers also served paper on lawyers Marty Singer, Patricia Glaser, Blair Berk, Heard and Depp’s respectively divorce attorneys and the actress’ ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, among several others.

Besides sheer shock and awe value, he point of the swath of notices on Wednesday is that Depp has claimed among the bad advice he says Bloom gave him had to do with his messy split with Heard back in 2016.

As well the actor is said to have tried to convince Tsujihara to have Heard cut from WB films – an effort that was clearly unsuccessful as the actress has become a part of the DC Comics-based universe in such pics as Justice League and of course more recently Aquaman.

Tsujihara resigned from his WB post on March 18 in the wake of misconduct allegations against him that the AT&T-owned studio was investigating for the third time.

Depp scored a win last summer after L.A. Superior Court Judge Terry Green sent a shockwave through Hollywood when he declare invalid the lucrative oral contingency agreement that actor had with Bloom’s firm. The convoluted matter started back in October 2017 as a spinoff of Depp’s now settled $25 million January 2017 suit against TMG, his former business managers.

The wave of notices to possible witness comes as their as a status hearing in DTLA on Wednesday on the more than a year-long battle between the actor and his former attorneys at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman LLP. The move by Bryan Freedman and other lawyers on the Bloom side also follows a response last week by Heard demanding that the $50 million defamation suit Depp hit her with last month be tossed out of court in Virginia.

Representatives for both the Bloom firm and Depp himself did not respond to request for comment on this latest move in a case that has proved full of legal shimmy, to put it mildly.

