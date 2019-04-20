John Singleton “Under Great Medical Care” For Stroke As Well-Wishes Pour In

As John Singleton is treated for a stroke in an intensive care unit, his friends and fans are sending prayers and positive thoughts the director’s way. Singleton has been hospitalized for three days and is receiving “great medical care,” his family said in a statement Saturday.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” the statement said. “John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.

TMZ, which first reported details of the director’s stroke, said he sought treatment after feeling weakness in one of his legs on a flight from Costa Rica to the U.S.

Singleton, 51, co-created the FX series Snowfall, and is perhaps best known for directing the Oscar-nominated Boyz n the Hood.

As news of his hospitalization spread, well-wishes poured in across social media.

Actress Nia Long, who played Brandi in Boyz n the Hood, offered prayers for the director.

“Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY,” she tweeted Saturday.

Former BET Networks Chairman & CEO Debra Lee added on Twitter: “Prayers up for John Singleton.”

Oscar-winning The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro tweeted: “Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit.”

Actor Mykelti Williamson of Forrest Gump and Chicago P.D. fame wrote on Twitter: “Let’s all send extra love & prayers to an industry legend… the talented John Singleton aka @SHAFT6816. Get well very soon John.

Chicago Fire co-creator Derek Haas said, “John Singleton is a wonderful human. Get well!”

Singleton rose to prominence in 1991, with his directorial debut, Boyz n the Hood. He was nominated for two Oscars – Best Director and Best Original Screenplay – for the inner-city drama, becoming the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories.

The film about life in South Central Los Angeles marked the acting debuts of Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut, and also starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett.