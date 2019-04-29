John Singleton Remembered: Hollywood Reacts To Director’s Death At 51

Refresh for updates… The entertainment industry is mourning the death today of John Singleton, the Boyz N the Hood writer and helmer who was the first African-American nominated for a Best Director Oscar and also the youngest. Here is a sampling of tributes, and click on the image above to launch the photo gallery of his life and career:

DGA president Thomas Schlamme:

“John didn’t just make his feature film debut in 1991 with Boyz n the Hood, he exploded into Hollywood, our culture and our consciousness with such a powerful cinematic depiction of life in the inner city. The groundbreaking film would go on to make him the youngest person and the first African American ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director. For the next three decades, John’s career as a film director flourished with such culturally resonant films ranging from Poetic Justice and Rosewood to Shaft and 2 Fast 2 Furious. His expansion into television was no less powerful, with his direction of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson earning him a DGA Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Series in 2016. I was so fortunate to be a collaborator with John on the show Snowfall, and witnessed first-hand the enormous impact he had on so many. Despite such a busy and successful career, John prioritized his service at the Guild on the Western Directors Council, as former co-chair of the African-American Steering Committee, and as an alternate on our National Board – showing up to support his fellow members every chance that he got. Our hearts are heavier today at the DGA, as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

RIP WGAW member / screenwriter-director John Singleton @SHAFT6816 (Boyz N the Hood, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Shaft, Snowfall), dead at 51… (via @DEADLINE) https://t.co/pq8I9Qe3Vn — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Much love in my heart for this prolific man – John Singleton. Praying and staying positive for the best. #JohnSingleton @RealDLHughley @tvonetv pic.twitter.com/lP2hchZXLf — Morris Chestnut (@Morris_Chestnut) April 26, 2019

John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions

On behalf of my colleagues at FX, we are heartbroken about the passing of our friend and partner, John Singleton. For almost three decades, John was one of the most important filmmakers in this business, dating back to his masterwork, Boyz n the Hood. Over the course of his illustrious career, John remained steadfast in telling stories that illuminate the daily challenges faced by African Americans, particularly those living in the inner city.

We are honored and fortunate to have worked with John on The People v. O.J. Simpson and the drama series Snowfall, which he co-created and on which he is an executive producer and director. I know that the cast and crew loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news. Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

1) When #JohnSingleton agreed to direct an episode of Billions in season two, David and I re-organized the whole writing schedule so we could write and tailor the episode to him. This is the only time we have done that for a director. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 29, 2019

ICM Partners

John Singleton left an indelible mark on the world through his masterful artistry and uncompromising humanity. He was a visionary filmmaker and social commentator who created a path for a new generation of filmmaker, many of whom he mentored, in a way they never saw possible. His films and the incredible influence they had will be studied forever. John was a consummate professional in every way and an extraordinary friend. We were blessed to have had John in our lives. He is simply gone too soon. We send our love to his family, along with our prayers for comfort and peace.

"I'm a director, but I'm also a teacher. I'm a lover of cinema, and I love working with people who are hungry and have the energy to really do better work." RIP John Singleton, a filmmaker who made history and refused to let the industry place limits upon his powerful creativity. pic.twitter.com/GSpXhozywv — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 29, 2019

John @SHAFT6816, I am holding you in my heart and in my prayers hoping for your full recovery.💋✨🙏🏽 Love, Debbie #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/9BenvRLBuL — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) April 26, 2019

My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019

This is way too sad. The word 'groundbreaker' is thrown around too easily, but it applied to John Singleton, an inspirational, influential film-maker. While he had many accomplishments in TV and film, you felt he had still more surprises up his sleeve. 51 is far too young to go. https://t.co/pyxb11seS7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 29, 2019

– Thank U #JohnSingleton 4 your bright-as-a-flame light & loving me enough in those fun-ass 90's 2 cast me in #PoeticJustice where I first met Janet & 'Pac. What a lovely time in life. Soar w/the knowledge in your heart that U are so very loved. Will Miss U Much. #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/GvBp2ODRwq — loripetty (@loripetty) April 29, 2019

He made wondrous art with his talent. His legacy will live on. We lost a giant today. Heaven gained one. May he Rest In Peace. #JohnSingleton https://t.co/NKQ5pJVwdU pic.twitter.com/iOyUAWE6gf — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) April 29, 2019

#RIP to the great #JohnSingleton

A final bump to the fistbumpiest polymath I've ever been lucky enough to work with. On set John was godfather, film-professor, anarchist, comedian, devil and cherub. Our film was no masterpiece but you were, my friend.

#👊https://t.co/W8eltnASRw https://t.co/4uMgfZK5Fn — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) April 29, 2019

#johnsingleton Needless to say we go way, way back… There are no words to convey the absolute loss and sadness I feel right now. John was there for his fellow filmmakers, always. All we had to do was look up and he would be there smiling and applauding our efforts. pic.twitter.com/gpPDQg1dGn — JulieDash (@JulieDash) April 29, 2019

Gil Robertson IV, President/co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association:

“John Singleton was, without question, one of the most important filmmakers of our generation. With his groundbreaking 1991 debut film, Boyz N the Hood, he brought a sensitivity to urban Black life that was unprecedented for the time. With that film — which he wrote and directed — he painted the challenges as well as joys of growing up Black in Los Angeles during one of its most tumultuous times. That film earned him a Best Director Oscar nomination, making him the youngest and first-ever Black nominee, as well as one for Best Screenplay.

John would continue to flex his versatility throughout his career, helming 2 Fast 2 Furious, the second installment of the big budget franchise and the biggest grossing film of his career in 2003. However, Singleton was most passionate about films about his community, particularly his native South Central Los Angeles. He immediately followed Boyz N the Hood with two other films set primarily in Los Angeles: Poetic Justice (1993), Higher Learning (1995) and Baby Boy (2001) gave a refreshing and personal lens to the identity of urban Black males that was multi-dimensional and spanned a wide variety of viewpoints.

John was a great friend to the Black press and to AAFCA in particular. To me, he was not only an advocate and treasured ally, but also a personal friend. I began covering his work with his second film, Poetic Justice, and feel privileged to have had a front row seat to his amazing journey. Just last year, AAFCA had the tremendous honor of celebrating the 25th anniversary of that very film with him as part of our annual Summer Screening Series.

Over the years, John never shunned the Black press and personally made sure that African American journalists always got ample opportunity to cover his work. When we started the AAFCA Awards a decade ago, John was one of our first presenters. Filmmaking, they say, is very personal and communal and John embodied that. There are countless members of this community that he helped. He championed Craig Brewer in his debut film Hustle & Flow and introduced such actors as Morris Chestnut, Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tyrese, Taraji P. Henson and Angela Bassett to the big screen in leading roles.

Even though he ventured out to do the historic drama Rosewood, telling the hidden story of an all-Black town in Florida that was massacred in 1923, Los Angeles was his forever muse. His most recent co-creation, Snowfall, that chronicles the advent of crack to the city, will premiere its third season in July.

I and AAFCA are not alone in saying that, while our dear friend will be missed, his legacy as a visionary filmmaker and unapologetically Black storyteller will live on forever. We send prayers and continued strength to his mother, his five children and the rest of his family, biological and cinematic, who loved and cherished him. Although we are heartbroken, we are beyond grateful for all that he has given us and the legacy with which he leaves us.

Dear friend, we salute you and we love you.”

God Bless this guy.

John Singleton Damn.

Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous

Gave so many people there Big Breaks.

What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton

Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

Cuba Gooding

Ice Cube

Regina King

Morris Chestnut

Taraji

Lawrence Fishburne

And so on.#JohnSingleton helped launch so many actors careers, not to mention crew members & Producers. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

R.I.P. John Singleton. He left us with a catalog of the most profound work I've ever seen. It was always my dream to work with him! I am very saddened by his loss. I am endlessly praying for Mr. Singleton's family & friends. ￼🙏🏽❤️

￼

￼ — Devonte Riley (@Devonte_Riley) April 29, 2019

This is one of my favorite pictures of John Singleton. He was a badass 23 year old who took all of Hollywood by storm. Unapologetically Black and free. pic.twitter.com/JDeYuZZ2mZ — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 29, 2019

John, you were a kind and supportive friend, a loving father, a passionate and committed artist; you truly lived your life to the fullest. You didn't just make your dreams come true, but those of so many other people. So Godspeed, with all love and gratitude. #JohnSingleton — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) April 29, 2019

As we think about #JohnSingleton and his family, remember just how groundbreaking this film was. “Boyz n the Hood” (1991)

(via @_ValTown_) pic.twitter.com/ikn75uYE0d — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 29, 2019

This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

R.I.P. John Singleton Singleton's most important and disturbing film, "Baby Boy" is rarely mentioned. Roger Ebert called it "a bold criticism of young black men who carelessly father babies, live off their mothers and don/t even think of looking for work."#JohnSingleton — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 29, 2019

Patrick Hipes and Scott Shilstone contributed to this post.