John Singleton Is In Coma, Court Papers Reveal, As Mother Seeks Conservatorship

Director John Singleton is now in a coma, according to court documents filed by his mother in pursuit of a conservatorship on the stricken film director.
Singleton suffered a major stroke in mid-month and has since been hospitalized, but this is the first report of his grave condition. The court documents were filed Thursday on behalf of Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward. The papers state that Singleton is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”
Social media erupted with shout-outs and prayers for the director when news leaked of his illness.
In response, the Singleton family issued a statement. “On Wednesday, April 17th, our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”
Sympathy continued to pour in to Singleton from celebrities on social media.
There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement. He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now.
