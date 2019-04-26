John Singleton Is In Coma, Court Papers Reveal, As Mother Seeks Conservatorship

Director John Singleton is now in a coma, according to court documents filed by his mother in pursuit of a conservatorship on the stricken film director. Singleton suffered a major stroke in mid-month and has since been hospitalized, but this is the first report of his grave condition. The court documents were filed Thursday on behalf of Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward. The papers state that Singleton is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

Representatives of Singleton did not respond to a request for comment. Singleton’s family confirmed his stroke on April 17.

Singleton’s debut film, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the definitive movies of the 1990s. It led to Singleton’s nomination for two Oscars – Best Director and Best Original Screenplay – becoming the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories.

The gritty tale of gangs in South Central Los Angeles marked the acting debuts of Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut, and also starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela BassettHe later directed Michael Jackson’s video for “Remember The Time.” His other film credits include Rosewood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers. In TV, Singleton directed The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, and episodes of Empire and Billions.