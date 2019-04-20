John Singleton, Oscar-Nominated Director, Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke

John Singleton arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

John Singleton, whose Boyz n the Hood remains one of the definitive movies of the 1990s, has suffered a stroke and is hospitalized.

Social media has erupted with shout-outs and prayers for the director, who is reportedly at Cedars Sinai. His current condition is unknown.

Singleton was nominated for two Oscars – Best Director and Best Original Screenplay – for Boyz n the Hood, becoming the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. The gritty tale of gangs in South Central Los Angeles marked the acting debuts of Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut, and also starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett

He also directed Michael Jackson’s video for “Remember The Time.” His other credits include Rosewood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers.

Related Story AAFCA Launches Summer Screening Series With 'Coming To America' & More

In TV, Singleton directed “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” and episodes of “Empire,” and “Billions.”

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019