John Legend & Get Lifted Ink Overall Deal With ABC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius’ Get Lifted Film Co. has signed an exclusive three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. The company is moving from Sony Pictures TV, where it was previously under a first-look deal. Under the pact, the company will work exclusively with ABC Studios in scripted television across all platforms.

“John Legend and his Get Lifted partners, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius have a strong, contemporary point of view,” said Patrick Moran, President, ABC Studios. “Their enormous success is no surprise considering their excellent taste and ability to tell stories that are timely and unique.”

Get Lifted has developed television projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, Fox, HBO, Showtime, Netflix and MTV. The company executive produced Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as well as NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The NBC special won both a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special Live and a Broadcast Critics Choice Award. Most recently their film Monster premiered in the Dramatic Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and their documentary United Skates won the 2018 Audience Award at Tribeca Film Festival. United Skates premiered on HBO in February.

Get Lifted also executive produced Richard Tanne’s Obama romance, Southside With You, WGN America’s critically acclaimed drama, Underground, Pop Network’s docu-series Sing it On, HBO’s 2015 documentary Southern Rites and Can You Dig This, which won the LA Film Festival’s Jury Award that same year.

Get Lifted just wrapped production on the IFC comedy series Sherman’s Showcase and on Rhythm + Flow for Netflix. They are about to begin production on David E. Talbert’s holiday film Jingle Jangle for Netflix.

“We here at Get Lifted Film Co. are thrilled to be working with ABC Studios and welcome the opportunity to tell remarkable stories that resonate with our growing audience,” said Mike Jackson, Partner, Get Lifted.

Get Lifted is repped by WME and Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano.